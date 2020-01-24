Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Thankful Baptist Church
1218 Union Point Rd
Stephens, GA
View Map
1922 - 2020
Matilda Guest Obituary
1922 - 2020 Matilda Guest, age 97, of Athens, GA passed January 18, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Thankful Baptist Church, 1218 Union Point Rd, Stephens, GA 30667, with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: three daughters, Louise Love, Dorothy (Arthur) Brown and Jeanette Wright; two sons, Eugene Guest and Anthony Guest; granddaughter raised in the home, Beverly (Harry) Maynor; one sister, Susie Guest and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
