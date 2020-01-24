|
|
1922 - 2020 Matilda Guest, age 97, of Athens, GA passed January 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Thankful Baptist Church, 1218 Union Point Rd, Stephens, GA 30667, with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: three daughters, Louise Love, Dorothy (Arthur) Brown and Jeanette Wright; two sons, Eugene Guest and Anthony Guest; granddaughter raised in the home, Beverly (Harry) Maynor; one sister, Susie Guest and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020