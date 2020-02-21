|
1963 - 2020 Matthew "Pete" Hayek passed away on Feb. 14, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born in St. Louis, MO on Sept. 14, 1963 and moved to Slidell, LA in 1975, where he graduated from high school. After graduating from Middle Tennessee State University, he moved to Athens.
He was a longtime employee of Talking Books of North Georgia and the Athens Regional Public Library and loved his job. He was also an usher for the UGA Athletic Association. Pete was a musician with several bands in the area. He played many instruments and composed his own music. He travelled on many trips with his family and was always up for a new adventure.
He leaves behind his parents, sister and brother-in-law, two nephews, a niece-in-law, a great niece and many friends. He will be deeply missed. Memorial donations can be made to: Nuci's Space, Habitat for Humanity and the Athens Regional Public Library.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 21, 2020