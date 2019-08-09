Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Arnold Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Bea Williams


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Bea Williams Obituary
1950 - 2019 Ms. Mattie Bea Williams, age 69, of Athens, Georgia passed on August 1, 2019.

Survivors include sons, Patrick Brightwell, Johnny Williams, Jr., Cedrick Williams, Demonquerius Williams; brothers Bobby Brightwell, John Brightwell, Curtis Brightwell; sisters, Sallie Smith, Cordelia Brightwell, Mary Catherine Brightwell, Loretta Brightwell; nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 10, 2019 from the Arnold Grove Baptist Church, with the interment in the Arnold Grove Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 12:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now