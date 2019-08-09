|
|
1950 - 2019 Ms. Mattie Bea Williams, age 69, of Athens, Georgia passed on August 1, 2019.
Survivors include sons, Patrick Brightwell, Johnny Williams, Jr., Cedrick Williams, Demonquerius Williams; brothers Bobby Brightwell, John Brightwell, Curtis Brightwell; sisters, Sallie Smith, Cordelia Brightwell, Mary Catherine Brightwell, Loretta Brightwell; nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 10, 2019 from the Arnold Grove Baptist Church, with the interment in the Arnold Grove Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 12:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 9, 2019