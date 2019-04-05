Home

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church West
Mattie Louise Thomas Obituary
Mattie Louise Thomas, age 78, of Athens, passed on April 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12:00 P.M., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church West, Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation, Friday, 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., at the funeral home.

Survivors include: son, Rodney (Delta) Thomas; five sisters, Sarah Rolland, Sandra Norman, Martha Howard, Ruby Sewell, and Y. Freda Sims; one granddaughter, Kira Thomas; and a host of, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
