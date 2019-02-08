Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul First Baptist Church
573 Gordon St
Jefferson, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Kidd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Mae Kidd


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mattie Mae Kidd Obituary
Mattie Mae Kidd, age 70, of Jefferson Georgia passed on January 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday February 9, 2019 at St. Paul First Baptist Church, 573 Gordon St, Jefferson, GA 30549, with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday, February 8, 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include: one sister, Sarah Ann (Jeffery) Fleming; one brother, C.D. (Sarah) Kidd III; sister-in-law, Mary A. Kidd; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now