Mattie Mae Kidd, age 70, of Jefferson Georgia passed on January 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday February 9, 2019 at St. Paul First Baptist Church, 573 Gordon St, Jefferson, GA 30549, with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday, February 8, 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors include: one sister, Sarah Ann (Jeffery) Fleming; one brother, C.D. (Sarah) Kidd III; sister-in-law, Mary A. Kidd; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 8, 2019