Mattie R. Few, 66 of Athens, began her eternal journey August 26, 2020.
She leaves cherished memories to her husband, James Otis Few; siblings, Louvenia Smith (Clifford Callaway), Georgia Smith, Allen Smith, Jr., Robert (Phyllis) Smith; aunts, Hannah Johnson, Lizzie Coleman and Cora Jones; special cousins, Brenda Ann Hudson, Cynthia Smith, Deborah Davis, Terry Brown and Daniel Sloan; god-sisters, Emma Davis Peterson and Caroline Watkins; special friends, Paulee Ealey, Rose Brightwell and Denise Parrott; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.