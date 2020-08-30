1/1
Mattie R. Few
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Mattie R. Few, 66 of Athens, began her eternal journey August 26, 2020.

She leaves cherished memories to her husband, James Otis Few; siblings, Louvenia Smith (Clifford Callaway), Georgia Smith, Allen Smith, Jr., Robert (Phyllis) Smith; aunts, Hannah Johnson, Lizzie Coleman and Cora Jones; special cousins, Brenda Ann Hudson, Cynthia Smith, Deborah Davis, Terry Brown and Daniel Sloan; god-sisters, Emma Davis Peterson and Caroline Watkins; special friends, Paulee Ealey, Rose Brightwell and Denise Parrott; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
