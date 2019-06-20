Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Fork Bethel Baptist Church
Lexington, GA
Mattie Sue Watkins


1942 - 2019
Mattie Sue Watkins Obituary
Ms. Mattie Sue Watkins, age 76, of Athens, Georgia passed on June 16, 2019.

Survivors include her daughters, Gloria (Melvin) Watkins, Debbie Sturdivant, Sara Watkins; sons, Al Joseph (Meisha) Watkins, Benny (Michelle) Watkins; six grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; brother, Leon (Joyce) Watkins; sisters, Annie (Harry) Fleming, Josephine Fleming, and Dorothy (Edward) Bush and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday June 21, 2019 from the Fork Bethel Baptist Church Lexington GA, with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held from 12:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 20, 2019
