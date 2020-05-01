Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Graveside service
Following Services
Evergreen Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Maudeen Free
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maudeen Free


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maudeen Free Obituary
1939 - 2020 Maudeen Free, 81, died April 29, 2020. Daughter of the late Onida Scarborough and Sam Duffell, she was a native and lifelong resident of Madison County. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. Free, and their third child, Michael D. Free. She is survived by her beloved children: daughter Teresa Free Phillips of Covington, GA and son Keith Free of Colbert, GA. She is also survived by two sisters, Ellen & Karen and brother Bill Lester, as well as 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A graveside visitation and service will be held on Saturday, May 2, at Evergreen Memorial Park at 1:30 p.m.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maudeen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -