1939 - 2020 Maudeen Free, 81, died April 29, 2020. Daughter of the late Onida Scarborough and Sam Duffell, she was a native and lifelong resident of Madison County. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. Free, and their third child, Michael D. Free. She is survived by her beloved children: daughter Teresa Free Phillips of Covington, GA and son Keith Free of Colbert, GA. She is also survived by two sisters, Ellen & Karen and brother Bill Lester, as well as 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A graveside visitation and service will be held on Saturday, May 2, at Evergreen Memorial Park at 1:30 p.m.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 1, 2020