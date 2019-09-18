Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Athens, GA
Maurine Taggart Wathen


1935 - 2019
Maurine Taggart Wathen Obituary
1935 - 2019 Maurine "Mo" Taggart Howard Wathen of Athens, GA died September 3rd, her 84th birthday. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She is greatly missed.

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Maurine was the daughter of the late Maurice Taggart and the late Helen Nelson Taggart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Wathen, and her sister, Norma Cambridge.

Maurine is survived by her daughter Karen Howard (Keith Britt) of Watkinsville, GA; granddaughters Lauryn Norris (Chandler) of Watkinsville, GA, and Meagan Cundiff-Platt (Jeremy) of High Shoals GA; great grandsons Elijah Norris, Isaac Norris, Henry Cundiff-Platt, and great granddaughters Hypatia Cundiff-Platt, Helen Cundiff-Platt, and Olivia Platt; stepson Joe Wathen (Karen) of Chickamauga, GA, and their children Danielle, Jimmy, Kaylee, and Lily; brother-in-law Tom Cambridge of Amarillo, TX; sister-in-law Carol Stephenson of Cleveland, OH; nieces Nancy Walker and Jane Clemence of Amarillo, TX, nephew Tommy Cambridge of Lake Huntington, NY, and by her beloved dog Joey.

The family wishes to thank Crystal Sims of Bridgeway Palliative Care, Piedmont Home Health Care, Bridgeway Hospice, and Melissa Hessenthaler for their kind care during her illness.

A memorial service in honor of Maurine will be held 3 pm, Sunday, September 22nd, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Athens, GA. (http://covpresathens.org/wp/)

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the East Georgia Cancer Coalition, 315 Riverbend Road, Suite 3006, Athens, GA 30602 (http://eastgeorgiacancer.org/).

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
