|
|
1942 - 2019 Mavis Ann Sheffield, age 77, passed away in her residence on Thursday, October 24, 2019 with her husband by her side.
Mavis was born in Baltimore, Maryland and lived in many place across the United State with her husband, during his career in the United States Navy. In 1978, they moved to Athens and were members of Prince Avenue Baptist Church. Mavis worked for 15 years with First American Bank, before her retirement.
Mavis was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Herold.
She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Sheffield of Athens; daughter, Lori Ann Harber (Todd) of Ohio; son, Robert C. Sheffield, Jr. (Adrienne) of Charlotte, NC; brother, Jay Herold (Ann) of Baltimore, Maryland; three grandchildren, Tyler Sheffield, Colton Harber and David Harber.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 12:00 to 2:00 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 in Bernstein Funeral Home, immediately followed by the funeral service in the funeral home chapel.
Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Sharon Jones and family for their loving care, help and support during Mavis' illness.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 26, 2019