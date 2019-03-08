|
|
Maxwell Eugene Taylor, 64, died March 6, 2019.
A native of Tifton, GA, he was a son of the late Alice Bryan Taylor and Elza Boynton "Bill" Taylor and was preceded in death by a brother, Elza Boyton "Little Bill" Taylor, Jr.
Max was a retired salesman, having worked with various local industrial businesses. He was currently employed with the Oconee County School System as a bus driver. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, baseball and football, and loved his family very much. Max was a member and deacon of Watkinsville First Christian Church.
Memorial services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST, with Rev. Sheila Hunter officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-eight years, Joan Reese Taylor; son, Dustin (Kristen) Taylor of Evans, GA; grandchildren, Caden Christopher Taylor and Grayson Bennett Taylor; stepmother, Ann Taylor of Tifton; sisters-in-law, Sandra Lunceford, Kay Dykes, Ann (Roger) Smith, Cathy (Larry) Milligan; brother-in-law, Spence (Marie) Reese, all of Watkinsville; many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Watkinsville First Christian Church.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019