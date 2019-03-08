Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Eugene Taylor


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxwell Eugene Taylor Obituary
Maxwell Eugene Taylor, 64, died March 6, 2019.

A native of Tifton, GA, he was a son of the late Alice Bryan Taylor and Elza Boynton "Bill" Taylor and was preceded in death by a brother, Elza Boyton "Little Bill" Taylor, Jr.

Max was a retired salesman, having worked with various local industrial businesses. He was currently employed with the Oconee County School System as a bus driver. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, baseball and football, and loved his family very much. Max was a member and deacon of Watkinsville First Christian Church.

Memorial services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST, with Rev. Sheila Hunter officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM.

Survivors include his wife of thirty-eight years, Joan Reese Taylor; son, Dustin (Kristen) Taylor of Evans, GA; grandchildren, Caden Christopher Taylor and Grayson Bennett Taylor; stepmother, Ann Taylor of Tifton; sisters-in-law, Sandra Lunceford, Kay Dykes, Ann (Roger) Smith, Cathy (Larry) Milligan; brother-in-law, Spence (Marie) Reese, all of Watkinsville; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Watkinsville First Christian Church.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now