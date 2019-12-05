|
|
1926 - 2019 Mazel Lindsey Wolfe, 93, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Anxiously awaiting this homecoming was her loving husband, Johnnie Wolfe; Daddy and Mama, Arch and Lillian Guin Lindsey; beloved daughter, Joyce Wolfe Moore; brother, George Willie Lindsey; big sister, Algia Lindsey Rector; favorite cousin, Lounelle (Sister) Lindsey Austin; and a host of other family members and friends. What a glorious day!
Left to cherish her memory is daughter, Mae Dell Huff; grandson and wife, Eddie and Ivy Moore; granddaughter and husband, Lindsey and Troy Land; great-granddaughters, Jennifer Moore and Jessica Moore Combs; great-grandson, Michael Land and fiancee, Casey Sprinkles; and great-great grandson, Kristopher Henry.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 2:30 p.m., at the Danburg Baptist Church, 164 Bradford Rd., Tignall, GA with Reverends Ficklen Guin and Roy Cates officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 o'clock until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Danburg Baptist Church Cemetery Association, c/o Sherri Bowers, 5761 Danburg Road, Tignall, GA 30668.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019