1944 - 2020 Melinda Mims Deriso, 76, of Athens, GA passed away peacefully at Legacy at Savannah Quarters in Savannah, Georgia on Friday April 3,2020.
Mrs. Deriso was born to William Freeman and Dean Nowell Mims on January 6, 1944 in Athens, GA. She attended High School at Jonesboro High School in Jonesboro, GA, and then enrolled at the University of Georgia where she received her Degree in Journalism and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Mrs. Deriso enjoyed a long and successful career as a real estate agent for Long & Foster in Alexandria, VA as well as Coldwell Banker-Upchurch Realty in Athens, GA, and she also served as a member of the Savannah Historic Society and the Historic Savannah Review Board.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Dana Lee Deriso. She is survived by her daughter Mindy Deriso Allen (Haddon) of Daniel Island, SC, her son William Mims Deriso of Savannah, GA, and four Grandchildren, Elizabeth Griffin Allen, Walser Haddon Allen, IV, and Dana Ellington Allen of Daniel Island, SC, and William Mims Deriso, Jr of Wilmington, NC.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020