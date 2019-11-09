Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Melisa Ann McCommons


1977 - 2019
Melisa Ann McCommons Obituary
1977 - 2019 Melisa A. McCommons, 42, of Crawford died Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

A viewing will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Harmonia Baptist Church, Maxeys. Interment in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her daughter, Kayla McCommons; mother, Veronica McCommons; father, Ruben McCommons; sisters, Ednita McCommons and Kathy Evans; brother, Marcus Briscoe; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
