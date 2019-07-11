|
Melvin Eugene Rice 1952 - 2019 Melvin Eugene Rice, 67, died on Wednesday, June 19. Rice was a native of Woodruff, SC, the son of Boyce and Donnie Faye Rice. He graduated from North Georgia College.
Anlon MacMatha was a member of the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) and blacksmith instructor for the Institute for Historic and Educational Arts (IHEA).
Rice retired from the American Red Cross, where he was Station Manager at Fort Leavenworth. After retiring, he worked at Sears in Overland Park and was an Adult Education Program instructor at KCKCC.
Survivors include his wife, Martha R. Rice (Caitlin nicRaighne of the SCA) of Leavenworth; son Matthew E. Rice (Laura) of Mission, Kansas; granddaughter Shelby Mapes and great grandson Jayden Mapes-Kernunos of Topeka, Kansas; mother Donnie Fay Rice of Athens, Georgia; aunt Brenda Hardeman of Winterville, Georgia, and a number of cousins.
A memorial service will be at the Hull Baptist Church, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to
James Smithsonian Society, Smithsonian Institution, PO Box 37012, MRC 712, Washington, DC 20013-7012
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 11, 2019