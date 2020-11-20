Melvin Gene Brown Entered into rest on November 16, 2020.
Visitation begins on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral home.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 3:00pm from Batts & Bridges Chapel.
Interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife: Brenda Brown, 3 Daughters: Sharesha Tillman, Tomekia Swain and Lakeshia Jordan; One Son: Charlie Jordan; 4 Sisters: Donna Brown, Dewalar Brown, Patricia Brightwell and Sandra Johnson; 3 Brothers: Willie Brown, Walter Brown and Clinton Johnson; Grandchildren, Great-Grandchild other relatives and friends.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.