Melvin Gene Brown
1966 - 2020
Melvin Gene Brown Entered into rest on November 16, 2020.

Visitation begins on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral home.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 3:00pm from Batts & Bridges Chapel.

Interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife: Brenda Brown, 3 Daughters: Sharesha Tillman, Tomekia Swain and Lakeshia Jordan; One Son: Charlie Jordan; 4 Sisters: Donna Brown, Dewalar Brown, Patricia Brightwell and Sandra Johnson; 3 Brothers: Willie Brown, Walter Brown and Clinton Johnson; Grandchildren, Great-Grandchild other relatives and friends.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
