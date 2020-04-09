|
|
1922 - 2020 Menda Coxwell Hall, 97, of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Born in Warrenton, GA, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Willis Coxwell and Fannie Ruth Coxwell Hogan. Mrs. Hall was a member of Beech Haven Baptist Church for many years where she taught the Sunshine Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Hall, III; her son, Joseph A. Hall, IV and her sister, Ruth Mae Thrift.
Survivors include her sons, Robert McCall Hall; John Coxwell Hall and Jack Reeves Hall; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Due to current health regulations, private graveside services will be held.
Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 9, 2020