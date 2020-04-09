Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Resources
More Obituaries for Menda Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Menda Coxwell Hall


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Menda Coxwell Hall Obituary
1922 - 2020 Menda Coxwell Hall, 97, of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Born in Warrenton, GA, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Willis Coxwell and Fannie Ruth Coxwell Hogan. Mrs. Hall was a member of Beech Haven Baptist Church for many years where she taught the Sunshine Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Hall, III; her son, Joseph A. Hall, IV and her sister, Ruth Mae Thrift.

Survivors include her sons, Robert McCall Hall; John Coxwell Hall and Jack Reeves Hall; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Due to current health regulations, private graveside services will be held.

Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Menda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -