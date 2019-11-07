|
1934 - 2019
Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Merdell Thurmond Evans, age 85 of Athens, Georgia (Attica Community) who entered into rest Monday, November 4, 2019. Mrs. Evans was born in McRae, Georgia the daughter of the late Joseph L. (Fate) Thurmond and the late Annie Mae Damron Thurmond, and was a retired Para Pro with the Jackson County School System. Mrs. Evans was a proud member of her community and served as a Poll Official for the Attica Voting Precinct for many decades, and was a faithful member of the Crooked Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Evans is preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Evans and five brothers, Paul, Cohen, Joe, Bill, and Leon Thurmond.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Turner and her husband Wendell of Bogart along with other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 7, 2019 from the Crooked Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Brenson Jennings and Dr. Ronnie Healan officiating with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Dean Stringer, Jake Stringer, Cody Clark, Ricky Beusse, Wayne Turner and Mike Gunter. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crooked Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6202 Jefferson River Road, Athens, Georgia 30607.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 7, 2019