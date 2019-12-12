|
1968 - 2019 Meredith Grayson Watson, age 51, of Athens, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Mr. Watson was a 1988 Graduate of Dublin High School and an Eagle Scout with Troup 66. Meredith was a graduate of the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in Art Education and a Master of Education in Instructional Technology. He was a Middle and High Grades Educator for many years. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elder Midas and Allene Brantley and Luther and Gladys Watson. Survivors include his wife, Cindy Flom, of Athens, GA; parents, Grayson and Grace Watson, of Dublin, GA; sister, Kim Thompson (Johnnie), of Dublin, GA; nieces, Gracie Thompson, Taylor Thompson, Hope Thompson, Eva Flom and Reed Flom; father and mother in-law, Thomas and Barbara Flom, of North Miami, FL, and brother in-law, Gary Flom (Amy), of Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at Poplar Spring United Methodist Church in Adrian, GA. Graveside services will follow at 2:00PM in the church cemetery. Rev. Lamar Holley will officiate
Pallbearers will be Dale Brantley, Kevin Brantley, John Brantley, Al Watson, Tom Watson and Roy Epps. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial register.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 12, 2019