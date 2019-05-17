Home

Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Historic Springfield Baptist Church
Greensboro, GA
View Map
Micah Brown
Micah Darrian Brown


Micah Darrian Brown

2001 - 2019
Micah Darrian Brown Obituary
Micah Darrian Brown was born in Greene County, Georgia to Parrish D. Brown and Kimberly Robbins.

On May 9, 2019 he was called home to be with the Lord. Services will be held May 18, 2019, 1 p.m. from Historic Springfield Baptist Church, Greensboro, Ga.; Interment Canaan Cemetery. Survivors include his mother: Kimberly Griggs; father, Parrish Brown; eight brothers: Kelvan, Kejuan, Parrishier, Maleek, Ezekiel, Montavious, Damien & Joseph; four sisters, Kanaya, Zanobia, Paris and Diamond; Grandparents, Patricia Robbins, Lester Brown, Laverne and Christ Smith; Great grand mother: Mrs. Louise Stephens; other relatives and friends. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. 706-486-4557.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 17, 2019
