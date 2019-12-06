|
1968 - 2019 Mr. Michael A. Atkins, age 51, of Athens, Georgia passed on November 27, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Tamitha Atkins; children, Michael, Asia, Isaiah, Michael, Jr., mother, Betty Jean Thomas; brother, Johnny E. (Dorothy) Atkins, Jr; 5 aunts; 3 uncles; 1 niece; 4 nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview.
Viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M until the hour of service on Saturday.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 6, 2019