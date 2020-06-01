Michael Anthony Johnson, age 57 of Miami, FL, formerly of Athens, began his eternal journey May 27, 2020.
He is survived by his siblings, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Athens.
Eric L. Wilson Funeral Home, North Hallendale Beach, FL is in charge of arrangements.
Announcement courtesy of Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.