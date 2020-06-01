Michael Anthony Johnson
1963 - 2020
Michael Anthony Johnson, age 57 of Miami, FL, formerly of Athens, began his eternal journey May 27, 2020.

He is survived by his siblings, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Athens.

Eric L. Wilson Funeral Home, North Hallendale Beach, FL is in charge of arrangements.

Announcement courtesy of Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
To my family in Florida and Athens, Uncle Mike was one of a kind that showed love for his family...I greatly appreciate you helping me in raising Neshia and Markus in Ga and when we lived in Florida..I LOVE YOU FOREVER, REST ON UNK
Angel Niece
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the family. May you find comfort in knowing God promises to return our loved ones 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14
