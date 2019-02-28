|
Michael Anthony Rock (73) died unexpectedly at home in Colbert, GA, Monday February 25, 2019. His parents Edward Anthony Rock and Mary Ann Whitehead Rock preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life for Mike will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, 963 Hwy 98 East Danielsville, Ga. with visitation at 1 PM and service at 2 PM.
Mike is survived in by his wife Rosalyn Swann Rock, her daughter Shannon McElroy, son-in- love Nick Jones, their daughter Lexy (Ila); and son Tyson McElroy, daugher-in-law Michelle, and their children Blayne, MaKenna and her fiance, Colton Adams, and Brock (Danielsville) Ros' brother Ronald (Gail) Swann and family and sister Shirlee Swann Reed (Bill) and numerous Swann and McElroy family members.
Mike is also survived by his sister Jo Ann and brother-in-law Bill Hasskamp (Black Mountain, NC) and his son's family, Will and Anna Hasskamp, and their children Elijah, Gabriel, Olivia and Ezekiel (Weaverville, NC). Additional survivors are his maternal Aunt Carolyn (Charles) Wheeler (Bogart) and extended family of Whitehead, Dickinson, Faw, Hallerberg, Huff, Ivey, and Wheeler cousins throughout GA, SC, VA, NC, TX and WA and Rock family cousins Lee DeLorme and Kathy Davis.
Michael was born on February 23, 1946 in Athens, attended St Joseph's Grade School, graduated from Athens High School in 1964. He served in the US Army Eighth Division from January 1966, with a tour of duty at Camp Red Cloud on the DMZ in South Korea. He was honorably discharged in October 1967 and was a member of American Legion Post 185. He also attended Athens Technical School studying Business Administration. He held many supervisor and managerial position in retail service in Athens and ended his career as a bondsman for Aaron Bonding.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the in Mike's name.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 28, 2019