1/1
Michael Brantly Short
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Short, 61 peacefully passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home in Stephens, GA.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Sanders Short, daughters, Teena and Tiffani Short (mother - Kim Patton Jones); brother, Randy(Terri)Short; sister, Dana Short Shannon and his beloved nieces, Lacey Short Coffeen, Chassity(Tanner)Short Hamilton, Danni Short, Keri(Brandon)Logan Sanders, Mary (Hoytes) Logan Damons and nephew, Colby Short; step daughters, Cassidy(Craig)Mathews and Andee(Ray) Brooks. Mike also has several great nieces and nephews and 4 grandbabies, Luke, Caleb and Jake Mathews and Lily Villalpando. He loved his family and never missed an opportunity to tell them so.

Mike served in the Army Reserves for 6 years and then became a Self-employed OTR truck driver.

When he came in off the road he always enjoyed spending his time working around his home and seeing his children and grandchildren. He also loved watching old westerns on TV.

Mike battled lung cancer for 9 long months and knew his healing would take place here on earth or in heaven above. He prayed for that healing and received it.

We loved him deeply and strongly and know with assurance that we will see him again one day soon, until we see you again our hearts will hold you close and our memories will give us joy.

The family of Michael Brantly Short

In Lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations is the name of Michael Brantly Short to Georgia Cancer Center, https://www.gacancer.com/

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved