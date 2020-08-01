Mike Short, 61 peacefully passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home in Stephens, GA.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Sanders Short, daughters, Teena and Tiffani Short (mother - Kim Patton Jones); brother, Randy(Terri)Short; sister, Dana Short Shannon and his beloved nieces, Lacey Short Coffeen, Chassity(Tanner)Short Hamilton, Danni Short, Keri(Brandon)Logan Sanders, Mary (Hoytes) Logan Damons and nephew, Colby Short; step daughters, Cassidy(Craig)Mathews and Andee(Ray) Brooks. Mike also has several great nieces and nephews and 4 grandbabies, Luke, Caleb and Jake Mathews and Lily Villalpando. He loved his family and never missed an opportunity to tell them so.
Mike served in the Army Reserves for 6 years and then became a Self-employed OTR truck driver.
When he came in off the road he always enjoyed spending his time working around his home and seeing his children and grandchildren. He also loved watching old westerns on TV.
Mike battled lung cancer for 9 long months and knew his healing would take place here on earth or in heaven above. He prayed for that healing and received it.
We loved him deeply and strongly and know with assurance that we will see him again one day soon, until we see you again our hearts will hold you close and our memories will give us joy.
The family of Michael Brantly Short
In Lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations is the name of Michael Brantly Short to Georgia Cancer Center, https://www.gacancer.com/
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com