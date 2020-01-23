|
1974 - 2020 Michael C. Hagler, age 45, passed away on January 9, 2020. He was the owner of Natural Harmony Landscapes covering Athens and the surrounding counties, predominantly Madison County for the last 20 years. He attended Sprayberry High School and graduated from Riverside Military Academy. Mike lived life to the fullest, he loved adventure, excitement, and all things nature. He loved to fly and had dreams of completing his helicopter pilot license. He is survived by his wife, Laura Hagler, and their new son, Micah Hagler, step children, Jonah and Leila Hanes, and his first wife, Crystal Scott and their daughter, Carley Hagler. Other survivors are his mother, Susan Thomas Harmony, step-father, George Harmony, his father, Dan Hagler, step mother, Linda Hagler, his sister and brother in-law, Lisa and Darrin Stock.
A Memorial will be held on February 1, 2020 at 2pm at Grace Fellowship Church: 1120 Malcom Bridge Rd, Bogart, GA 30622
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Benevolence Fund at Grace Fellowship Church. You can do this by mailing a check with "Hagler" in the memo section or by doing so the website under the 'Give' tab. Please select the Benevolence Fund and add Michael's name in the memo section. : https://pushpay.com/g/graceathens?src=hpp
The benevolence fund is a fund devoted specifically for helping those in hardship, one that Mike's family received help from during their own recent hardship.
Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 23, 2020