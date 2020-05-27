|
|
Michael Clay Nations "Mike", 58 passed away May 21st, 2020 in his beloved town of Athens, Georgia. He was the husband of Dana Nations and they shared 36 years of marriage together. He is survived by his two children, Justin (Christina) and Liz (Joseph), his two grandchildren, Carson and Sydney with his third grandchild due in December, his mother JoAnn Nations, brother Alec Nations and sister Melissa (Rick) Rittenhouse, along with two nieces Katherine and Caroline and many other family members who loved him dearly. As Mike entered the presence of his Savior, he was greeted by his father, Alec Nations and his two best friends Walker Thurston and Reg Gattie.
Born in the town of Blytheville Arkansas, Mike was the son of Alec and JoAnn Nations. He graduated from South Gwinnett High School and attended Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College. He had a lifelong career in the Poultry industry and was employed at Harrison Poultry as the Corporate Safety and HESS Manager.
He attended Athens Church and was a long-time member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church where he passionately served on a volunteer basis. Mike enjoyed attending Georgia Football games, watching the New England Patriots, hosting cookouts, and going on joy rides with his wife.
To know Mike was to love Mike. Mike was known for his unconditional acceptance and loved others no matter the path they were on or had taken. He was a friend you could count on, a dad that called you every day and a constant voice of reason to anyone that would listen. He truly lived out John 15: 12-13 "My command is this: love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends".
His favorite title was "Pops" to Carson and Sydney. The pride and joy that they brought him was undeniable. He took his title as "Pops" seriously and regularly suggested that they get ice-cream no matter the time of day.
Mike was a man of faith and we know he was ready to meet his Heavenly Father face to face. There is great peace in knowing we are only one breath away from seeing him again.
If Mike could encourage you one last time, he'd say "Today is the first day of the rest of your life, live it well."
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the children ask that if you feel led, send words of encouragement or monetary support to his loving bride, Dana at 1031 Taylors Court Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 27, 2020