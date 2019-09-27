Home

Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
Michael E. Brown


1967 - 2019
Michael E. Brown Obituary
1967 - 2019 Michael E. Brown 52. of· Conyers, Ga died September. 21, 2019. Services are September 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel at Watts Funeral Home. He leaves behind to cherish his memories three children: Meagan (Darnell) McClendon., Michelle and Myles Brown; two sisters: Brenda Moss and Susan (Donnie) Plummer; one brother Leon Brown ; two grandchildren: Jaiden and Braiden McClendon . He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Watts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 706-486-4557
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
