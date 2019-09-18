|
|
1964 - 2019 Michael Edwards, 55, of Hull, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Sandy Edwards of Hull; children, Tyler Edwards of Swainsboro, Brandy Dove of Athens, Jyme Noble II of Hull and Justin Noble of Texas; parents, Claude "C.D." Edwards (Doris) of Statham; four grandchildren.
Michael was preceded in death by parents, Jerri Bryant (Ronnie).
The family will receive friends Friday, September 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21 at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Hospice, P.O. Box 6588, Athens, GA 30604 or the , 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
