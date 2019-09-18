Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Edwards


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Edwards Obituary
1964 - 2019 Michael Edwards, 55, of Hull, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Sandy Edwards of Hull; children, Tyler Edwards of Swainsboro, Brandy Dove of Athens, Jyme Noble II of Hull and Justin Noble of Texas; parents, Claude "C.D." Edwards (Doris) of Statham; four grandchildren.

Michael was preceded in death by parents, Jerri Bryant (Ronnie).

The family will receive friends Friday, September 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21 at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Hospice, P.O. Box 6588, Athens, GA 30604 or the , 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now