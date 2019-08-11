|
|
1971 - 2019 Mr. Michael J. Stanley, age 47, of Athens, Ga. passed on August 6, 2019.
Survivors include his son, Ricky Bradley; daughters, Almond Stanley, Micah Stanley, Mianiqua Stanley; mother, Nellie Mae Stanley; brothers, Jimmy Rogers, George Stanley, Donald Stanley, Tolbert Stanley; sisters, Margaret Robinson, Tina Stanley, Beverly Stanley, Robin Hall, nieces, nephews and a host of other relative sand friends.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, August 12, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 11, 2019