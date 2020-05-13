|
A good name is more desirable than great riches, and loving favor is better than silver and gold. Proverbs 22:1
Mike Malcom, a gentleman with a good name and loving favor, lost his courageous battle with glioblastoma on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Michael Karl Malcom was given his name on June 4, 1960, by his parents, Kenneth L. and Kaye Malcom. Mike was raised in Oconee County and attended local schools, graduating from Oconee High School as President of the class of 1978. Mike grew up working on his family's farm, known as Twin Oaks Farm, playing sports ("Number 51 in your program and Number 1 in your heart" as he liked to say) and spending many happy summers as a camper and leader at Athens Y Camp in Tallulah Falls, Georgia. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a BS degree in 1982. At UGA, Mike served as President of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity where he made many of his lifelong friends.
Mike made a name for himself in banking which was a perfect fit for his outgoing, yet meticulous, nature. He loved working with people and helping them achieve their goals. Mike worked with Athens Federal Savings Bank, now known as Synovus, for many years, leaving Athens for a short time to take positions in banks in Columbus and Newnan. He was persuaded to come back home to work at Merchants and Farmers Bank in Madison County until the bank was sold.
Mike then returned to his Synovus family where he worked as a commercial lender in the downtown branch until March of 2020. The environment, leadership and values of Synovus made Mike proud to be associated with such a great company. It was his hope that his son would someday find a similar company with which to become employed in the future. Known to his colleagues at the bank as "Magic Mike", he was recognized as the 2018 Community Banking Employee of the Year. Anyone who did business with Mike would attest that his smile was his logo, his personality was his business card, and how he left others feeling after having an experience with him became his trademark.
Mike was introduced by a co-worker to Heather Adamson, a native of Augusta, to whom he gave his name in March of 1994. In 1998, Cason Clay Malcom was born, becoming the light of Mike's life. Family was Mike's first priority; he was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. He shared his good name with his brother Mitch and his sister Kim who joined Heather and Clay in showing their unconditional love for Mike throughout his illness by their constant presence, unwavering optimism and strong faith.
Mike never strayed far from his roots, spending time on the farm, fishing and hunting with Fresh Sign Hunting Club, and enjoying hunting trips to Butler, Georgia. He was an avid Dawg fan, spending many fall Saturdays at Sanford Stadium, and was a member of Gridiron Secret Society. Mike loved his Wednesday afternoon golf game at Athens Country Club, and was a member of Athens City Club.
Giving back to the community he loved was important to Mike and he served on numerous boards and committees for many local organizations. He was Chairman of the Friends of the State Botanical Garden Endowment Trustees, President of the Athens Y Camp Alumni Board, and a member of the Board of Directors of Athens YMCA, among others.
Mike enjoyed the outdoors, a good Scotch drink, and sharing a meal with friends. His warm smile, his sincere interest in others, and his big laugh all made anyone who met him an immediate friend. The loving favor of those whose lives he had touched brought about an amazing outpouring of encouragement and support when he was diagnosed with glioblastoma. His positive attitude and joyful spirit served him well during this time. Mike adopted Coach Dabo Swinney's "windshield mentality" while he was in treatment; he looked through the front windshield at life, rather than the rearview mirror, reminding all those he told this analogy that the reason the windshield is the larger of the two is so that we can focus on what was in front of us, rather than what was in the past.
Mike is survived by his wife, Heather and son, Clay; parents, Kenneth L. and Kaye Malcom; sister Kim Malcom Jarrell, brother-in-law George Jarrell and nephews, George and Cannon; brother Mitch Malcom, sister-in-law Susie Malcom, and nephew Nick and niece Lily; mother-in-law, Darcel Adamson, and favorite four-legged family member, Mr. Bojangles. Mike was predeceased by his grandparents, Florine and Wyatt Griffeth and Lois and Weyman Malcom, and his father-in-law, Clay Adamson.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will not be held at this time. A celebration of life will take place in the near future.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to everyone who has reached out with a card, a call, a text, or a meal. The family also wishes to acknowledge with grateful hearts the care and kindness of Dr. Kimberly Walpert for her advice and treatment throughout this journey.
Memorial contributions can be made to Athens Y Camp, P.O. Box 8, Tallulah Falls, Georgia, 30573, Attention: Edward Schaefer. The contributions will benefit "The Cove" one of Mike's favorite spots on Lake Rabun. "Y Camp" provided a strong spiritual foundation for Mike, and a bond he shared with his father, his brother, his son, and many others. To Mike, Y Camp truly was "the Paradise of Youth where God and good times are friends."
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 13, 2020