Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Michael Lee Bugg


1981 - 2019
Michael Lee Bugg Obituary
1981 - 2019 Mr. Michael Lee Bugg, 37, of Athens, GA passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Venita Bugg; mother, Mary Wilson; father, Tamilton Mahon; son, Dewan Foote; daughters, Mykia Cannon and Janae Bugg; sisters, Marlyn Bugg and Takela Bugg; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Bugg will be 12:00 P.M., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Public Viewing, Friday, from 1:00 P.M. -6:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
