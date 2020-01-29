|
|
1948 - 2020 Michael Wayne McElroy, 71, of Comer, died on Friday, January 24, 2020.
He was born February 10, 1948 to the late Thomas McElroy and Sara Conley McElroy. Michael served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, was wounded in combat, and earned a Purple Heart, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation. He loved Bigfoot and was a true believer.
Along with his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy McElroy; grandson, Hunter Berry; and great-granddaughter Paisley Grace Taylor.
He is survived by his loving wife, Martha McElroy; four children: Scottie (Amy) McElroy, Cindy (Thomas) Pagsisihan, Matthew (Christy) Taylor, and Erika (Chad) Carey; grandchildren: Brandon Taylor, Kayla Ringo, Brittany Taylor, Ashley Burroughs, Nathan Pagsisihan, Courtney Taylor, Casey McElroy, and Reghan McElroy; great-grandchildren Emma Hrusovski and Caitlyn Taylor; and sister, Candy Deane.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020