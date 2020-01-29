Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
Interment
Following Services
Danielsville Memorial Gardens
Danielsville, GA
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McElroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wayne McElroy


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Wayne McElroy Obituary
1948 - 2020 Michael Wayne McElroy, 71, of Comer, died on Friday, January 24, 2020.

He was born February 10, 1948 to the late Thomas McElroy and Sara Conley McElroy. Michael served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, was wounded in combat, and earned a Purple Heart, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation. He loved Bigfoot and was a true believer.

Along with his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy McElroy; grandson, Hunter Berry; and great-granddaughter Paisley Grace Taylor.

He is survived by his loving wife, Martha McElroy; four children: Scottie (Amy) McElroy, Cindy (Thomas) Pagsisihan, Matthew (Christy) Taylor, and Erika (Chad) Carey; grandchildren: Brandon Taylor, Kayla Ringo, Brittany Taylor, Ashley Burroughs, Nathan Pagsisihan, Courtney Taylor, Casey McElroy, and Reghan McElroy; great-grandchildren Emma Hrusovski and Caitlyn Taylor; and sister, Candy Deane.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -