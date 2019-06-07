|
Mrs. Michele Teresa DeSart Arganbright, 66, of Bowman, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at The Oaks in Athens.
Mrs. Arganbright was born in Lake City, Iowa, daughter of Helen DeSart of Lake City and the late Pete DeSart. She was of the Catholic faith and a medical transcriptionist having retired from St. Mary's Hospital. She enjoyed camping and visiting the mountains.
Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband of 45 years, Lester; children: Chad (Amanda) Arganbright, Daniel (Brandy) Arganbright, Melissa Arganbright Smith; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brothers: Jim and Ron.
A Celebration of Michele's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, from 5:00-7:00p.m at the residence of Daniel and Brandy Arganbright, 2000 Sandy Creek Road, Royston, GA 30662.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 7, 2019