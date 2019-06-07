Home

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory
1 Berry Lane
Elberton, GA 30635
706-283-5142
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the residence of Daniel and Brandy Arganbright,
2000 Sandy Creek Road
Royston, GA
View Map
Michele DeSart Arganbright Obituary
Mrs. Michele Teresa DeSart Arganbright, 66, of Bowman, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at The Oaks in Athens.

Mrs. Arganbright was born in Lake City, Iowa, daughter of Helen DeSart of Lake City and the late Pete DeSart. She was of the Catholic faith and a medical transcriptionist having retired from St. Mary's Hospital. She enjoyed camping and visiting the mountains.

Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband of 45 years, Lester; children: Chad (Amanda) Arganbright, Daniel (Brandy) Arganbright, Melissa Arganbright Smith; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brothers: Jim and Ron.

A Celebration of Michele's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, from 5:00-7:00p.m at the residence of Daniel and Brandy Arganbright, 2000 Sandy Creek Road, Royston, GA 30662.

Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 7, 2019
