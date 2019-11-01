|
|
1961 - 2019 Mildred Annette "Sis" Elder passed on October 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Little Creek Baptist Church, 4791 Copeland Rd, Watkinsville, GA, with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing, Friday, 12-7 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors include: sons, Shamon Ontae Elder Sr. and Samuel Leon Perry Jr.; grandson Shamon Ontae "Duke" Elder Jr.; great-grandson, Kardier Ontae Brown; brothers, Dennis, Eddie and Wesley Bishop; other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 1, 2019