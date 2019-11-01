Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Little Creek Baptist Church,
4791 Copeland Rd,
Watkinsville, GA
View Map
Mildred Annette "Sis" Elder


1961 - 2019
Mildred Annette "Sis" Elder Obituary
1961 - 2019 Mildred Annette "Sis" Elder passed on October 27, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Little Creek Baptist Church, 4791 Copeland Rd, Watkinsville, GA, with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing, Friday, 12-7 PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include: sons, Shamon Ontae Elder Sr. and Samuel Leon Perry Jr.; grandson Shamon Ontae "Duke" Elder Jr.; great-grandson, Kardier Ontae Brown; brothers, Dennis, Eddie and Wesley Bishop; other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
