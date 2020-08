Mildred "Millie" Bedgood Warren passed away Friday, August 7, 2020.She was born September 19, 1926 in Athens, Georgia, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Bedgood Sr. She was a charter member of Beech Haven Baptist Church until 1985 when she moved her letter back to First Baptist Church to be with her mother. Later in life, she moved her letter to First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the University of Georgia Women's Club, volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital and the St. Mary's Thrift Store and was a member of the Ten-0 Booster Club for the UGA Gymdogs. She also participated in a number of Bridge clubs.She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward P. Warren; her brother, W.R. Bedgood Jr.; and a sister, Patsy Bedgood Rogers.She is survived by children, Rick McCue (Susan), Beth McCue Hughes (Dennis), Jack McCue, Dr. Robert Warren (Nancy), Alicyn Warren (John Gibson); and sister, Melba Mae Bedgood Mole; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.A graveside service was held Monday, August 10 at Oconee Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Weekday School, 185 E. Hancock Ave., Athens, GA 30601.Bernstein Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.