Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Tower One located at 3655 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA
View Map
Mildred Duncan Ginn


1930 - 2019
Mildred Duncan Ginn Obituary
1930 - 2019 Mildred Duncan Ginn, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 9th, 2019. Mildred, the daughter of the late Columbus and Annie Duncan, was born on July 28, 1930 in Commerce, Georgia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Rabun Ginn, Sr., and her siblings: C.A., Pete, Geneva, Louise, Jurlee, and George. She is survived by her brother Edward Duncan and her four sons: Rabun Jr. (Pat), Michael (Sibyl), Ray (Phyllis), Bobby (Jackie), as well as eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

The visitation will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00-3:30 PM at Lord and Stephens East, 4355 Lexington Road Athens, GA 30605. Immediately following at 4:00 PM, a graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Tower One located at 3655 Atlanta Highway Athens, GA 30606.

The family will be gathered at the home of Michael and Sibyl Ginn, 1301 Mason Mill Road Athens, GA 30606.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Mildred to The Jefferson Church Building Fund: 267 Mahaffey Street Jefferson, GA 30549.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
