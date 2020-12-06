Mildred Elizabeth (Gentry) Hart died November 28, 2020 in her home in Colbert, Georgia. She passed after a long battle with cancer. Mrs. Hart was born in Rome, Georgia November 18, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Pascal Gentry and Karl Ophelia Gentry Faust.
Mildred was a graduate of Greensboro High School where she lettered in basketball. Mrs. Hart earned her beautician license and styled hair in Athens and in Colbert where she owned her own Salon, Millies Beauty Salon, Millie changed careers later in life. She enjoyed and excelled in jewelry sales at Georgia Square Mall. She enjoyed beach vacations, horseback riding and watching her grandchildren play sports. Millie loved animals and donated to the humane society.
Mrs. Hart is survived by her husband of over sixty years, Edwin (Buddy) Hart; two children, Edwin Rice Hart III and Karla Knisely (Kurt); four grandchildren, Alexandra Knisely and her husband David "Joe" Luzenski, Edwin "Win" Hart IV, Ansley Hart and Kurt A Knisely; great grandchild, Robert Luzenski.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Patsy Allen and Anne Gill.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at Colbert Cemetery.
Lord & Stephens Madison Chapel, 963 Hwy 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com
.