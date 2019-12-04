|
1924 - 2019 Mildred G. Edwards, age 95, of Athens, GA died Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
A longtime resident of Athens, Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her husband, Hoy L. Edwards, in 2010. Survivors include her daughter, Trois (Max) Wall of Athens; grandsons, Eric (Mary) Wall of Austin, TX; Kurt (Susie) Wall of Roswell, GA; and great-grandchildren, Tristan Wall, Max Wall, and Maggie Wall.
Mrs. Edwards was, for many years, a payroll clerk at Chicopee Manufacturing Company, and a member of Young Harris United Methodist Church. For almost twenty years she lived a Wesley Woods Lanier Gardens, then The Plaza at Talmage Terrace. Her family thanks Missy Parker and her staff; Mildred's three personal caregivers, Janice Gresham, Gaybreal Appling, and Catherine Carruth; and Kindred Hospice, for their excellent care and family support.
A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions in memory of Mildred to Lanier Gardens/Talmage Terrace, c/o Foundation of Wesley Woods, 1817 Clifton Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30329; or, Young Harris United Methodist Church, 973 Prince Ave., Athens, GA 30606.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019