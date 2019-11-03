Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Kittle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Lucille Rogers Kittle


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Lucille Rogers Kittle Obituary
1935 - 2019 Mildred Lucille Rogers Kittle, 84, of Athens, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. More recently, Mildred was a resident of Thrive/St. Gabriel Assisted Living and was proud to have been their very first resident.

Born in Winterville, she was a daughter of the late Ezra Rogers and Zella Coile Rogers Stone. Mrs. Kittle was employed with General Times prior to pursuing a career as a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 35 years, most of which was spent working for "her doctors" at Athens Cardiology. She was an avid fan of Gone with the Wind, Elvis and traveling but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas "Mickey" Kittle and one sister, Dellaree Erwin.

Survivors include one sister, Shirley Raleigh of Ft. Myers, FL; four sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Beth Kittle of Athens, Steve and Mary Kittle of Watkinsville, Brett and Bonnie Kittle of Colbert and Tracy and Tammy Kittle of Watkinsville; grandchildren, Mandi Kittle, Brandi Kittle, Mick Kittle (Kaylin), Matt Kittle (Leigh Ann), Emily Williams (Chris), Kevin Kittle, Ashley Wolfe (Jonathan) and Bri Moore (Jacob); numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

There will be a receiving of friends and family from 1:00 until 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Lord and Stephens, East.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, GA 30346.

The family would like to thank the staff of Thrive/St. Gabriel of Athens for taking such good care of Mildred for the past 3 1/2 years.

Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -