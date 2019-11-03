|
|
1935 - 2019 Mildred Lucille Rogers Kittle, 84, of Athens, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. More recently, Mildred was a resident of Thrive/St. Gabriel Assisted Living and was proud to have been their very first resident.
Born in Winterville, she was a daughter of the late Ezra Rogers and Zella Coile Rogers Stone. Mrs. Kittle was employed with General Times prior to pursuing a career as a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 35 years, most of which was spent working for "her doctors" at Athens Cardiology. She was an avid fan of Gone with the Wind, Elvis and traveling but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas "Mickey" Kittle and one sister, Dellaree Erwin.
Survivors include one sister, Shirley Raleigh of Ft. Myers, FL; four sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Beth Kittle of Athens, Steve and Mary Kittle of Watkinsville, Brett and Bonnie Kittle of Colbert and Tracy and Tammy Kittle of Watkinsville; grandchildren, Mandi Kittle, Brandi Kittle, Mick Kittle (Kaylin), Matt Kittle (Leigh Ann), Emily Williams (Chris), Kevin Kittle, Ashley Wolfe (Jonathan) and Bri Moore (Jacob); numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
There will be a receiving of friends and family from 1:00 until 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Lord and Stephens, East.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, GA 30346.
The family would like to thank the staff of Thrive/St. Gabriel of Athens for taking such good care of Mildred for the past 3 1/2 years.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019