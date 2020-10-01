1/
Mildred Phillips Hutcherson
1925 - 2020
Mrs. Mildred Phillips Hutcherson, 95, a long-time resident of Decatur, Alabama, died Friday, Sept 25th following a brief illness. Mrs. Hutcherson, a native of Franklin County, Georgia was the daughter of the late Theodus and Gladys Jordan Phillips. She was predeceased by her husband, George Stewart Hutcherson; sons John, David, and Tim; sisters Frances and Effie; and brothers Edward and Roger. Survivors include her son Greg Hutcherson of Decatur, Alabama; grandsons Russell and Sarah Beth Hutcherson and Zachary and Sarah Kate Hutcherson; great-grandchildren, John, Sadie Mae, and Carter; and daughter-in-law, Faye Hutcherson Calkins, all of Tulsa. Oklahoma, as well as sister-in-law Mrs. Mary Hutcherson of Athens, GA.

Mrs. Hutcherson attended Franklin County Schools and Emmanuel College. She was a one-time school teacher and later in life had a small antiques business; but her principal occupation was that of homemaker, an avid gardener, long-time hospital volunteer, and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt to her immediate and extended family. Mildred was a member of Wesley Memorial Methodist Church.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday 10AM at Shelton's Funeral Home in Decatur, AL. Graveside funeral services will be Sunday 11AM at Liberty Church in Royston, GA with a private reception to follow immediately after. Pruitt Funeral home is charge of arrangements. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to Meals & Wheels. We ask that mask be worn and Social Distancing guidelines be followed.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pruitt Funeral Home
47 Franklin Spring Street
Royston, GA 30662
(706) 245-7234
