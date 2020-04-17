Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Mildred Thomas Rice


1924 - 2020
1924 - 2020 Mildred Thomas Rice, age 95, passed away April 15, 2020 at St. Gabriel Senior Living Community. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bradford A. Thomas and Olivia K. Thomas and husband, Major B. Rice, Sr. Mildred is survived her brother, W. Jerry Thomas, Sr., sons, John T. Rice (Margaret), Major B. Rice, Jr. (Denise), daughter, Katie Olivia Rice, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Due to the current coronavirus public health situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family especially extends their appreciation to the staff of St. Gabriel and Bridgeway Hospice Care for their help and support. Memorial gifts may be made to Friendship Presbyterian Church, Athens, GA. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 17, 2020
