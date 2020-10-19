Dr. Milton White Neathery, Sr., 92, of Athens, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020.A resident of Athens since 1969, he was a son of the late Ernest Perkins Neathery and Fannie Logue Neathery. Dr. Neathery received his PhD from the University of Georgia in 1973, where he then taught Dairy Science until his retirement in 1990 and he also received the ASAS Gustav Bohstedt Mineral Research Award and the ADSA 25-year Honor Award. He was a faithful Christian, longtime member of Green Acres Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Army. Dr. Neathery also enjoyed gardening, playing guitar and the Tennessee Vols. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Marie Bradley Neathery; son, Milton White Neathery, Jr. and nine siblings, Betty Lou Neathery Helton, Myra Rebecca Neathery, Sara Frances Neathery, Jennie Margaret Neathers Simmons, Edna Louise Neathery, Joseph Thomas Neathery, John William Neathery, Pauline Neathery Callahan and Herman Logue Neathery.Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Diane Neathery Altman; three grandchildren, Joshua Bryan Neathery, Kathryn Neathery Seagraves (Adam) and Joanne Elizabeth Neathery and five great-grandchildren, Carter White Neathery, Brooks Price Neathery, Andrew Michael Seagraves, Nathan Garrett Seagraves and Hannah Kathryn Seagraves.Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.