Mrs. Miriam Delk, age 88, of Colbert, Georgia died peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She is survived by her children, Wes Delk of Colbert, NeeCee Delk of Athens, and her faithful dog, Scooter. She was a long-time member of Colbert United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Delk was born Miriam Riley Mosteller on June 8, 1930, in Milledgeville, Georgia. She attended the University of Georgia and graduated with a degree in Education. Mrs. Delk spent 29 of her 31 years as a teacher at Colbert Elementary School in Madison County.
Mrs. Delk is preceded in death by her parents, West F. and Helen Riley Mosteller, and her beloved dogs, GoLee, Buddy, and Angel. Along with her children, she is survived by granddaughters, Helen (Mrs. Ron) Hunsinger and Abbey Hulsey, a great-granddaughter, Mary Lydia (Pippi) Hunsinger, loving son-in-law Steve Hulsey, sisters Carolyn Mosteller Davis and Joyce Mosteller Albers, nieces and nephews Anna Collins Haber, Mary Helen Collins Burnett, Chappell Collins, Jr. , Tom Davis, Scott Davis, and her caregiver, Susan Shelnut.
Mrs. Delk was a talented artist, with hobbies that included crocheting and porcelain painting. She always had a crochet project going and taught hundreds of children from Colbert Elementary to crochet in their spare time. In her later years, enjoyed painting at the studio and sharing her artwork with loved ones. She loved sitting on her front porch with friends or working a crossword puzzle. And she absolutely lived for fall, when her beloved Georgia Bulldogs took the field.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, July 14 at 2:30 p.m. at Colbert United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations of backpacks and school supplies be brought to the service, to be given to needy children of Colbert Elementary School in her memory.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019