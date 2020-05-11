|
Miriam Louise Leaptrott, 89, died May 8, 2020.
Miriam was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, Rev. Don Leaptrott. As the wife of a minister, she played a very important role in the churches and communities they served. Miriam and Don moved to Athens in 1959, where he became the pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church. They remained at Green Acres for over 20 years, and then moved to Zion Baptist Church in Braselton and from there went to Mars Hill Baptist Church in Watkinsville. Following their time at Mars Hill, they went to East Athens Baptist Church then to Lexington Baptist Church and finally, they moved back to East Athens Baptist Church where they remained until retirement. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Lynn Leaptrott.
Graveside services will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Athens Memory Gardens. For those who would like to stop by the cemetery, but wish to practice social distancing, a register book will be available for you to sign at 1pm.
Survivors in addition to his wife include two sons, David James Leaptrott (Leslie Thurmond) and Michael Lee Leaptrott; five grandchildren, Katie Leaptrott, Casey Mahon, Stephen Mahon, Brad Thurmond and Donovan Thurmond and eight great-grandchildren, Destiny, Amber, Corby, Hunter, Kaylee, Aubrey, Madison and Alexis.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020