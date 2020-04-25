|
1922 - 2017 Morton Smith, World War II veteran, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in the Goshen, GA community off Antioch Church Rd on November 16, 1922, he was the son of the late Samuel Herman Smith and Marie Elder Smith. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Kenney Smith and his second wife, Marie Pippin Smith. He graduated from Watkinsville High School 1942 and attended the University of Georgia on a baseball and basketball scholarship. Morton was a longtime employee of Anaconda Wire & Cable, and retired from Ga Turkey Farms, Inc and was a long standing member of First Christian Church of Watkinsville. He was an avid fisherman, gardener, a lover of sports and life and his dogs. Survivors include his children: Kathy Smith Reising (Kyle), Rita Smith Rogers(Joe),Richard Morton Smith (Barbara) and Herman Kenney Smith(Carol) Grandchildren: Katie & Joanna Reising, Jenny Rogers Owens, Toni Rogers, Benjamin & MacKenzie Smith, John Isaac & Nathan Smith Great Grandchildren: Walker & Julian Owens Many nieces and nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church Watkinsville, PO Box 287, Watkinsville, Ga 30677. A private graveside service will be held at Oconee Memorial Park. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 25, 2020