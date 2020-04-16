Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
Mozell Huff Mattox


1928 - 2020
Mozell Huff Mattox Obituary
1928 - 2020 Mrs. Mozell H. Mattox, 91, of Athens died April 10, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include her sons, Harvey Mattox, Jr. and Johnny Mattox; siblings, Rosetta Faust, Milton Huff, Clifford Huff and Willie Ballard; grandson raised in the home, Bernard Mattox; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
