1928 - 2020 Mrs. Mozell H. Mattox, 91, of Athens died April 10, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors include her sons, Harvey Mattox, Jr. and Johnny Mattox; siblings, Rosetta Faust, Milton Huff, Clifford Huff and Willie Ballard; grandson raised in the home, Bernard Mattox; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 16, 2020