1918 - 2019 Mozelle Freeman, age 101, of Arnoldsville, GA passed September 27, 2019
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 100 Buddy Christian Way, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Wednesday, 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: ten daughters, Eula Mae Freeman, Bertha Gresham, Marie Henderson, Clara (Ronnie) Witcher, Gloria Meadows, Warneta (Calvin) Hall, Judy (Frank) Echols, Linda (Perry) Nesbitt, Martha (Frederick) Huntley and Alice (Johnny) Daniel; four sons, Roosevelt Freeman, Mac (Susie) Freeman, Larry (Clara) Freeman and Edward Freeman; two sisters, Geneva Forney and Lula Madden; one brother, Jerry Jennings; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019