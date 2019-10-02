Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Mozelle Freeman


1918 - 2019
Mozelle Freeman Obituary
1918 - 2019 Mozelle Freeman, age 101, of Arnoldsville, GA passed September 27, 2019

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 100 Buddy Christian Way, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Wednesday, 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: ten daughters, Eula Mae Freeman, Bertha Gresham, Marie Henderson, Clara (Ronnie) Witcher, Gloria Meadows, Warneta (Calvin) Hall, Judy (Frank) Echols, Linda (Perry) Nesbitt, Martha (Frederick) Huntley and Alice (Johnny) Daniel; four sons, Roosevelt Freeman, Mac (Susie) Freeman, Larry (Clara) Freeman and Edward Freeman; two sisters, Geneva Forney and Lula Madden; one brother, Jerry Jennings; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
