1/
Myers C. Howard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myers's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myers C. Howard, age 87, of Athens, GA passed October 13, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the graveside of Athens Memory Gardens. Public viewing, Monday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: children, Lorenzo (Shirley) Howard, Jeanett Howard-Burgess, Myers T. (Marilyn) Howard, Judy Howard, Marlene Howard, Sarah (Ronnie) Johnson, Roberta Howard (Bruce)Taylor , Lisa Howard and Tenetha Howard; and a host of grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Athens Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 18, 2020
I met Mr. Howard when I got my first car at 18 he was working at Kittle automotive. He never forgot me. Whenever I saw him he always smiled and had a kind word to say. 30 years later he still remembered me. He was such a nice man heaven has truly gained another angel.
Yonda Davenport
Acquaintance
October 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Martha s. Benson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved