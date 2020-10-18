Myers C. Howard, age 87, of Athens, GA passed October 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the graveside of Athens Memory Gardens. Public viewing, Monday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: children, Lorenzo (Shirley) Howard, Jeanett Howard-Burgess, Myers T. (Marilyn) Howard, Judy Howard, Marlene Howard, Sarah (Ronnie) Johnson, Roberta Howard (Bruce)Taylor , Lisa Howard and Tenetha Howard; and a host of grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com