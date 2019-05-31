|
Myjestus Demetri Smith, age 49, of Athens, GA passed May 22, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, East, 186 Derby Street, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Lakeisha Favors-Smith; 4 children, Tishauwn Mahaffey, Sanetresa Smith, Myleke Barrow and Cameron Smith; siblings, Regina Smith, Cheylon Smith, Neilline Carty, Aishah Muhammed, Mary Sherrer and Jimmy Lee Smith; 3 grandchildren; and step children, Donterio Jewell and Markquette Lester.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 31, 2019