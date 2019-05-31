Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church, East
186 Derby Street
View Map
Myjestus Demetri Smith Obituary
Myjestus Demetri Smith, age 49, of Athens, GA passed May 22, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, East, 186 Derby Street, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his wife, Lakeisha Favors-Smith; 4 children, Tishauwn Mahaffey, Sanetresa Smith, Myleke Barrow and Cameron Smith; siblings, Regina Smith, Cheylon Smith, Neilline Carty, Aishah Muhammed, Mary Sherrer and Jimmy Lee Smith; 3 grandchildren; and step children, Donterio Jewell and Markquette Lester.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 31, 2019
