|
|
1924 - 2019 Myra Miller Heath, formerly of Albany, Georgia, and Pine Mountain, Georgia, died on October 28, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. She was born on May 3, 1924, the daughter of Durand and Louise Miller of Pine Mountain. Her parents and siblings, Janet Miller Mullins and Dr. Joe D. Miller, preceded her in death.
Myra attended Shorter College and the University of Georgia and was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She married Robert L. Heath, Jr. of Leesburg, Georgia, in 1944. They lived in Leesburg, Albany, and Ormond Beach, Florida.
She is survived by her children, Bobby Heath and his wife, Jeannie, of Athens and Jane Heath Hawkanson and her husband, Jim, of Mercer Island, Washington. Myra is also survived by her grandchildren Randy Heath, Miller Heath, and Rosemary Heath Lukasiewicz of Athens, Bob Hawkanson of Orlando, Florida, Betsy Hawkanson Ribera of Mexico City, Mexico, and her eight beloved great-grandchildren.
She was a life-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Pine Mountain. A private service will be held for the family in Albany at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff of Kindred Hospice and Talmadge Terrace for the loving care they provided in her last weeks.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 30, 2019